13-year-old girl wins West Hills Mall's Chevrolet Cruze
A 13-year-old female student of Holy Cross JHS at Tetegu in Accra West emerged the winner of the ultimate prize in the West Hills Mall’s consumer promotion.
Lorenda Lerber won the Chevrolet Cruise saloon car in the ‘Cruise Down to West Hills Mall’ promotion.
The three-month-long promotion held at West Hills Mall at the weekend, had the teenager stepped forward and picked a ticket which ended up giving her seven-member family its first car valued at GHC120,000.
That lucky pick eluded some 64 other finalists who had qualified from among more than 40,000 entries made in the promo since it was launched on April 1.
“This is a unique consumer promotion designed to ensure that every shopper took home something during these past three months,” Marketing Manager, Michael Oduro Konadu said.
For the last three-month all West Hills Mall customers who shopped to a minimum tune of GHC200 received scratch cards which entitled them to a wide range of gift items as instant prizes on a daily basis.
The items included LED TV sets, Kitchen microwaves, electric irons, blenders, smart phones, food flasks, and shopping vouchers.
However, aside from the gift items won instantly, lucky shoppers who find “Cruise Finalist” on their scratch cards automatically qualify to participate in the final phase of the promotion.
'When asked her, in the heat of jubilation whether she did a GHC200 shopping by herself, Lerber pointed at her parents and said, we all come here to shop all the time".
Chairman of the Board of West Hills Mall, Kofi Sekyere, who presented the car keys to the girl, said he was very happy that it was a ‘family’ that won the ultimate prize.
He said the level of participation and enthusiasm demonstrated by patrons and customers and a family which eventually won the ultimate prize, is an endorsement of the growing preference for West Hills Mall as the best destination for family shopping and recreation.
Meanwhile, all 65 finalists received consolation prizes of shopping vouchers worth GHC300.
In May 2015 a young shopper from Pink FM won a KIA Rio Saloon Car after spending GHC230 in the ‘Shop N Win’ promotion, and in November 2016 the Mall handed the keys to a brand new Chevrolet Sparkle Light saloon car to a shopper from Osu who had spent just GHC150 in the Festive Sparkle promotion.
Mr Sekyere said the motivation for such promos is to increase foot traffic to the mall and stimulate consumer to spend, as well as adding value and enriching the total shopping experience of customers.
He said the Mall would continue to work closely with key stakeholders - particularly the tenant shops and the customers to find the best ways of making shopping at West Hills Mall a delightful and rewarding family affair.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business
