Akufo-Addo awarded for championing gender equality by AU Commission

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | Politics

President Akufo Addo has been awarded the African Union (AU) Gender Champion by the AU Commission in recognition of his efforts in fighting for gender equality at the continental level.

The Chairman of the African Union and President of Guinea, Alpha Conde disclosed the announced the award on the floor of the Nelson Mandela Plenary hall during the opening ceremony of the 29th Ordinary Session of African Heads of State summit which is underway in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

