TOP STORIES
LIFE ISN'T FAIR, BUT SOMETIMES GOODBy: akoaso HH GER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Kwahu East honors 17 senior citizens with awards
Abetifi (E/R), July 03, GNA - The Kwahu East District Assembly has honored 17 senior citizens in the area with awards to mark this year's Republic Day.
They were each presented with a parcel, the content of which, was not made public.
Mr. Isaac Kwame Agyapong, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said it was a recognition of patriotism, selflessness, hard work and dedication.
He spoke of the government's determination to provide strong support for the aged.
Nana Agyare Yeboah Asuamah, the Manwrehene of the Kwahu Traditional Area, encouraged them to continue to put the rich knowledge and varied experiences at the disposal society.
He called for social interventions to provide safety net for the aged.
GNA
By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics