modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kwahu East honors 17 senior citizens with awards

GNA
2 minutes ago | Politics

Abetifi (E/R), July 03, GNA - The Kwahu East District Assembly has honored 17 senior citizens in the area with awards to mark this year's Republic Day.

They were each presented with a parcel, the content of which, was not made public.

Mr. Isaac Kwame Agyapong, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said it was a recognition of patriotism, selflessness, hard work and dedication.

He spoke of the government's determination to provide strong support for the aged.

Nana Agyare Yeboah Asuamah, the Manwrehene of the Kwahu Traditional Area, encouraged them to continue to put the rich knowledge and varied experiences at the disposal society.

He called for social interventions to provide safety net for the aged.

GNA

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Politics

TOP STORIES

Let's Support Nana Addo's Government To Succeed

2 hours ago

A Plus For NPP Chairmanship Position

2 hours ago

quot-img-1LIFE ISN'T FAIR, BUT SOMETIMES GOOD

By: akoaso HH GER quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line