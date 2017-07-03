modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Staff of Western Region NHIA donates blood

GNA
3 minutes ago | Health

Sekondi, July 3, GNA - Mrs. Edna Gyau-Baffour, Western Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has said the Authority was committed to supporting quality healthcare services to the numerous clients under the scheme through many interventions.

She said the biometric registration and the right for a client to choose a service provider among others services were all geared towards improving the health care needs and retaining trust and confidence in the system.

The Regional Director said this during a blood donation exercise organized by the Regional NHIA to support the blood bank in the Region at the weekend.

The annual event is also to help staff and management network, interact and get to know each other better as a corporate group operating in the Region, as well as share best practices as instrument for benchmarking each district's operations.

About 40 staff members were expected to donate in an exercise supervised by the Takoradi Hospital under the guidance of Mr. Clement Amoako, the Blood Donor Officer.

Mr Amoako commended the NHIA for the gesture and said the constant supply of blood to clients continued to be a hurdle for hospital authorities and therefore entreated healthy Ghanaians to occasionally donate to support.

GNA

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Health

TOP STORIES

Let's Support Nana Addo's Government To Succeed

2 hours ago

A Plus For NPP Chairmanship Position

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Freedom is living your life exactly the way you want it without any interference.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line