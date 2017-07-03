TOP STORIES
Staff of Western Region NHIA donates blood
Sekondi, July 3, GNA - Mrs. Edna Gyau-Baffour, Western Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has said the Authority was committed to supporting quality healthcare services to the numerous clients under the scheme through many interventions.
She said the biometric registration and the right for a client to choose a service provider among others services were all geared towards improving the health care needs and retaining trust and confidence in the system.
The Regional Director said this during a blood donation exercise organized by the Regional NHIA to support the blood bank in the Region at the weekend.
The annual event is also to help staff and management network, interact and get to know each other better as a corporate group operating in the Region, as well as share best practices as instrument for benchmarking each district's operations.
About 40 staff members were expected to donate in an exercise supervised by the Takoradi Hospital under the guidance of Mr. Clement Amoako, the Blood Donor Officer.
Mr Amoako commended the NHIA for the gesture and said the constant supply of blood to clients continued to be a hurdle for hospital authorities and therefore entreated healthy Ghanaians to occasionally donate to support.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA
