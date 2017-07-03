TOP STORIES
Rotary donates mechanic shop to Ho Central Prison
Ho, July 3, GNA - The Rotary Club of Ho has handed over a mechanic shop valued at GH¢30,000.00 to the Ho Central Prison.
The project is the first phase of a workshop complex to equip inmates with the necessary skills to 'enable them make a living outside prison', Mr Cyril Fayose, 2016-2017 President of the Ho Club told the Ghana News Agency.
The second phase, he said would include the installation of more equipment, and the construction of a spraying garage among others.
Mr Fayose said the Club screened 10,000 people during a free health screening exercise in the Region and also dug ten boreholes for deprived communities to "give some relief to the vulnerable".
Mr Victor Amengor, Deputy Director of the Prison, expressed gratitude to the organisation and said the workshop was a crucial contribution towards efforts at reforming inmates.
Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister commended the initiative and said government needed partner organisations such as Rotary.
GNA
