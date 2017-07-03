modernghana logo

Pensioners call for social intervention programme

GNA
3 minutes ago | Social News

Ho, July 3, GNA - Reverend Professor William Kwaku Opare, Ho Local Chapter Chairman, Ghana Government Pensioners Association, has appealed to government to create a social intervention programme for pensioners in the country.

He said some pensioners received as low as Ghc40 or Ghc50 cedis monthly and said a social programme could help 'put some smile on their faces'.

Mr Opare who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the celebration of Senior Citizens' Day in Ho, said some pensioners were still "strong' to serve the country and urged government to consider engaging such experienced hands.

Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister who hosted the pensioners lauded them for their contributions to the growth of the country.

He assured them of government's commitment to alleviating poverty and raising the standard of living of the citizenry.

