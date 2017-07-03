Health facilities in Volta on alert for maternal emergencies

modernghana logo

2 minutes ago | Health

Ho, July 3, GNA - Dr Joseph Teye Nuertey, the Volta Regional Director, Ghana Health Service (GHS), said health facilities in the region had been put on alert for obstetric emergencies, in an effort to halt the rising maternal deaths.

The region recorded 27 maternal deaths from January to March this year, with chiefs, queen mothers and opinion leaders expressing worry about the development.

Dr Nuertey in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the inauguration of an Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee for Health Promotion (ICC-HP) in Ho said all health workers, including security guards had been charged to ensure expectant mothers received extra attention to reverse the trend.

He said the Service was reaching out to prayer camps and traditional healing centres to ensure they did not keep expectant mothers and patients in critical conditions.

Dr Nuertey said the ICC-HP formed a pool of expertise who would strategise health interventions, among which remote outreach and public sensitisation would be paramount.

He urged members of the Committee to be prepared to serve the region, especially in the area of maternal health.

Mrs Grace Kafui Annan, Head of Health Promotion, said the availability of vital facilities and systems, enabling environment, community participation and healthy lifestyles among others would be considered to enable health promotion to achieve its goals.

Mr Jack Jones Faniyi, Acting Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and Chairman of the Committee said although an oversight committee, it was responsible for planning and implementation and stated the readiness of the members to deliver.

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

