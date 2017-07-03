TOP STORIES
Exploit experiences of senior citizens for development
Cape Coast, July 02, GNA - The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, has stressed the need for a re-integrate of the aged into the society to ensure that their rich experiences were exploited for national development.
He said it behoved on the society to show love and compassion towards its aged and make them an integral part of the society while ensuring that they enjoyed the blessings of old age.
"We must make the efforts to provide our old people with quality healthcare services and conducive living environment to prolong their lives," he said.
Mr Duncan said this at a ceremony to herald the 'Senior Citizens Day' as part of activities to commemorate this year's Republic Day celebration in Cape Coast at the weekend.
The "Senior Citizens Day', was instituted to honour the strong sense of voluntarism and patriotism exhibited by the forefathers in the struggle for independence from the colonial masters.
He stressed that institutions and organisations such as hospitals, banks, lorry terminals among others must offer quality services to the aged to ensure that they did not see that period as a burden.
Mr Duncan assured of governments determination to remove all barriers hampering the wellbeing of the aged in society to protect their rights and dignity.
The President of the Central House of Chiefs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampong XI commended the Senior Citizens for their selfless service towards national development and integration.
He urged the nation to duly recognise their contrition and honour them accordingly to encourage others, adding that, "any nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for."
Obrempong Krampong urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo to remain focus on his mandate to bring infrastructural development and economic prosperity to the people of Ghana.
Mr A. K. Hazzel, a retiree of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), said senior citizens needed to be properly recognition to enable them share their vast experiences with the younger generation to speed up national development.
He narrated series of frustrating challenges retired citizens faced such as stigmatisation, low pension among others and appealed for immediate redress to ensure that retirees contributed meaningfully to national development.
The Senior Citizens in the Region were given hampers and other materials for their hard work to Ghana.
GNA
By Isaac Arkoh, GNA
