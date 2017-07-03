TOP STORIES
today is yesterday i was thinking tomorrowBy: lamptey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Company rehabilitates 1,640 sq. meters of hospital roads
Koforidua, July 03, GNA - Rehabilitation works on 1,640 square meters of roads at the Koforidua Regional Hospital to bring comfort to both patients and health personnel at the facility had been completed.
The project which took three months to finish was financed at a cost of about GH¢60,000.00 by the Chocho Industries Company Limited.
It involved upgrading of the riding surface and laying of culverts to allow for free flow of running water.
Alhaji Mustafa Oti- Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, handing over the project at a ceremony, said it was part of its corporate social responsibility.
He had noticed during visits to the facility that the roads running through the place were in bad state - causing a lot of discomfort and inconvenience to particularly patients and decided to intervene.
He applauded the health professionals for maintaining high standards of professionalism, love and empathy for the sick.
Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister, praised the company for what he said was a wonderful gesture.
He indicated that providing access to quality healthcare was a major priority of the government and gave the assurance that everything would be done to ensure that the hospital received the needed support for its efficient operation.
Mr. Lesley Vanderpuiyi of the Regional Health Directorate, urged the health workers to be inspired by the gesture to give it their all to save lives.
Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah, the Medical Director, said the repair of the roads had significantly improved both the healing and working environment.
Alhaji Oti-Boateng had earlier donated eight flat screen television sets to the hospital.
GNA
By Edmund Quaynor, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News