TOP STORIES
Be grateful to God, knowing well that this very act is a platform for more reasons and perpetual thanksgiving to the almighty.By: Julius Gane
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
DCE pledges stronger collaboration with chiefs
Banka (Ash), July 03, GNA - The Asante-Akim South District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Alexander Frimpong, has pledged stronger collaboration with traditional leaders to bring development to the communities.
He said the assembly would deepen its engagement with the chiefs to get them behind its development agenda for the area.
He was speaking during separate visits to Banka, Muronaim, Amantia, Yaw Bronya, Bankame, Dansabonso, Bankame-Sunkwa and Banso communities.
This was to interact and to listen to the people on their felt development needs. It was also meant to help revive their self-help spirit.
Mr. Frimpong said the days when projects were imposed on the communities were gone and that there would now be wider consultations with the chiefs and all stakeholders to get to know their priorities.
He spoke of the government's determination to keep faith with Ghanaians by working hard to fulfil election promises made to them.
He counseled patience as it took steps and rolled out carefully thought out policies and interventions to transform the economy, to improve the lives of everybody.
Mr. Frimpong encouraged the people, particularly the youth, to take advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs' programme to boost food production in the district.
He asked that they contacted the district office of the Food and Agriculture Ministry for the supply of inputs and quality planting materials.
He used the visit to highlight the need to provide more protection for children - avoid engaging them in hard labor, dangerous and harmful jobs.
He indicated that the right place for the child was the school and urged that all children of school-going age were not only enrolled but retained. GNA
By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics