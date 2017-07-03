TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Petroleum Sector Experiences Market Volatility
Mr Henry Akwaboah, Managing Director of Engen Ghana Limited, has revealed that economic activities of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) dipped by 16 per cent mid-year largely due to inflow of petroleum products into the market through illegal means.
He explained that based on national consumption analysis, the first quarter statistics which basically influenced transactions in the second quarter indicated that in 2016 volume of sales hit 1,027,177,527 litres but dropped to 951,106,181 litres in 2017 for the quarter.
Mr Akwaboah in an interview with the CDA Consult to review mid-year performance of the OMC sector explained that Fuel dropped by 34 per cent, Gas Oil fell by 16 per cent, Kerosene by 31 per cent, LPG by 3 per cent, and Premium by 7 per cent.
He said Marine Gas Oil (MGO) local however rose by 7 per cent, MGO foreign by 3154 per cent rpt (3154 per cent) Gasoil Mines by 6 per cent, ATK by 22 per cent and Gasoil Rig by 78 per cent.
He noted that the clamped down on the activities of Small Scale Miners during the period has also contributed to the drop in volume of sales especially diesel as well as the sale of Petrol at lorry stations in gallons and other illegal sites has affected business of the main actors.
Mr Akwaboah was optimistic that the second half of the year will be better off as government’s measures against illegal petroleum dealers, likely restoration of transaction rights of Small Scale Miners after the screening to get rid of illegal miners.
He noted that the pricing war which initially engulfed the downstream sector at the commencement of the deregulation regime has also diminished drastically as consumer are now depending on brand and safety as the major determinant instead of small marginal differences in prices.
On the deregulation of petroleum products in 2015, Mr Akwaboah noted even though laudable with its stiff competition otherwise unknown in the sector, some OMCs are losing out; “it is very difficult to keep up with competitive price margins every two weeks”.
He noted however that with innovation and competent management team “one is able to keep up and set standards for the benefit of the customer as to us customer care is core to our operations”.
Mr Akwaboah also expressed concern about the number of OMCs stressing that: “there are too many filling stations mostly concentrated in some strategic locations. OMCs are expanding more than the expansion of the economy.
“The operative directives for survival are mergers and take-overs to strengthen OMCs market shares”.
