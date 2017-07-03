modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Minister Warns Imams Over Tension In Northern Region

Daily Guide
57 minutes ago | General News
Salifu Saeed
Salifu Saeed

The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed has warned some self-styled Imams in Tamale to be circumspect when preaching in order not to create tension in the region.

According to the minister, the law would deal with any individual or groups who plan to destabilize the region.

Mr Saeed gave assurance that he would encourage dialogue among Muslims in the region.

“The region needs peace for development to take place. Muslims are a shining example and the society looks up to us.  We cannot fail them.

The son of a well-known Imam in the Northern Region went on air to lambast a section of the Muslim community which created some tension in the region.

The Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior and the Northern Regional Minister quickly intervened to stop a possible violent clash between the two Muslim groups.

The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) quickly stormed the radio station to stop the airing of the said sermon.

The minister therefore ordered the Imams to ceasefire.

“The tension is needless and I urge all those involved to consider the interests of the people of the Northern Region and Ghana and give peace a chance.

Hon. Salifu Saeed noted that Muslims are all united on the basic principle that Islam stands for peace and have just completed 30 days of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan, which is a special one.

He was worried that less than a week after Muslims ended their fasting, they had allowed evil to derail the great sacrifices.

The regional minister told Muslims that the Northern Region has been relatively peaceful and that they should continue to maintain peace so as to attract investors.

“Our Imams and Ulemas should take up the responsibility to call on all to ceasefire and come together while the security agencies continue the dialogue.

The said tape is in the custody of the police and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) which are currently investigating the matter.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale
 

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Let's Support Nana Addo's Government To Succeed

29 minutes ago

A Plus For NPP Chairmanship Position

31 minutes ago

quot-img-1LIFE:Living In Fear Eternally!

By: Koboraw (KwameNwaNwa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line