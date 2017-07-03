TOP STORIES
TDC Ejects Kaizer Flat Occupants
The planned eviction of over 400 occupants of Kaizer Flat, a state property at Community 4, Tema, was foiled by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema Central, Kofi Brako.
Properties of the occupants were brought out of their rooms following a court order for them to evacuate the building.
The illegal occupants of the flats had sought court action to restrain the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) from ejecting them, but after two years of litigation, the High Court and Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the TDC.
The court, which gave the ruling in November 2016, ordered the squatters to vacate the flats, but they remained adamant and violated the court’s order.
According to the corporation, the lives of occupants in the Kaiser Flat building were at risk following the deterioration of the concrete slaps and iron rods.
Sources at TDC said that an Accra High Court had ruled that the buildings had failed structural integrity, which made it dangerous for habitation.
The recalcitrance of the occupants of the Kaiser Flat to evacuate the premises led to the eviction exercise by the bailiff, armed police personnel and some unknown men.
“This is inhumane and I won’t take this, pack your luggage inside. I am the MP for the area and I should be liable for whichever outcome,” the MP angrily told the stranded occupants of the flats.
The Assemblyman for the area, Richard Anning, argued that none of the opinion leaders in the community was informed about the exercise, adding that in such instances, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) must be informed to provide some relief items to the victims.
The Chief Executive (MCE) for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Felix Mensah Anang-La, described the development as unfortunate, stressing that his outfit was aware of the court order.
He said a week's ultimatum to the affected victims would have been prudent.
According to TDC, the victims are squatters since they have failed to pay rent as far back as 1989.
From Vincent Kubi, Tema
