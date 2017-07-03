TOP STORIES
Cocoa farmer wins MTN ultimate prize
Mobile network operator, MTN, has held its final draw of the M’ahiti promotion with Joseph Enchill, a cocoa farmer, emerging as the winner of the GHC200,000 ultimate prize.
The promotion, in partnership with the National Lottery Authority (NLA), was launched on January 31 to give customers the opportunity to win prizes on a daily, weekly and monthly.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN, Ebenezer Twum Asante, said in addition to the ultimate prize being money, four customers also won GHC20,000.00 monthly with more than 50 subscribers taking away Samsung s7 and iPhone 7 smartphones.
He stated that the promotion involved participation in an SMS trivia game and was conducted with the authorisation from the NLA which supervised the draws every week.
He said, “With the aim of empowering customers to enjoy great digital experience hence the M’ahiti promotion, MTN rewarded promo winners with 4-G enabled smartphones that underscored the company’s vision to lead in the delivery of a bold new digital world”.
He explained that the 4-G enabled handsets gave customers digital access to education, healthcare services, media and entertainment and financial services while also allowing customers to enjoy faster data speed.
Mr Asante expressed gratitude to all customers who participated in the promotion and also thanked NLA for the partnership and support.
Mr Joseph Enchill, the overall winner of the promotion, said he did not expect to emerge a winner.
In an interview with the media, he said, he least expected to be named the winner and the cash prize was very timely because he would use it to expand his cocoa business, take care of his sick wife and build a house.
He expressed gratitude to MTN and NLA for creating such a platform for customers to enjoy some benefits from the network.
He urged all subscribers to participate in MTN promotions to promote the business.
MTN Ghana Foundation
The Chief Marketing Officer of MTN, Asher Khan, said beyond promotions, the company took delight in giving back to the communities through the MTN Ghana Foundation.
He said the company had impacted four million beneficiaries through education, health and economic empowerment projects and added that the just-ended annual employee volunteer programme engaged employees directly in several educational projects to transform communities.
