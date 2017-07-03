TOP STORIES
Shocker Of The Year....13-Year-Old Student Snatches West Hills Mall's Chevrolet Cruze
A 13-year-old student of Holy Cross JSS in Tetegu, Accra West, emerged the shocking winner of the ultimate prize for West Hills Mall’s consumer promotion, ‘Cruise Down to West Hills Mall’, claiming the keys to a brand new Chevrolet Cruise saloon car for her family.
At a suspense-filled final encounter for the three-month-long promotion held at West Hills Mall at the weekend, an unassuming Lorenda Lerber, stepped forward and picked a ticket which ended up giving her seven-member family its very first car – a latest edition of the Chevrolet Cruze saloon car valued at Ghc120, 000.00.
The Ultimate Winner, Lorena Leber, Poses With Her Father, Julius Leber And Micaela Söhnge, Marketing Consultant At West Hills Mall, After She Had Picked The Winning Ticket From The Booth
That lucky pick eluded some 64 other finalists who had qualified from among more than 40,000 entries made in the promo since it was launched on April 1, 2017.
“This is a unique consumer promotion designed to ensure that every single one of the participating shoppers took home something or won some kind of a prize; during these past three months, every customer who made the requisite minimum shopping at our mall was a winner,” Marketing Manager, Michael Oduro Konadu told Journalists.
Miss Leber Hands The ‘Key’ Over To Her Sister And Poses With West Hills Mall Board Chairman Kofi Sekyere (3rd Left) And Top Officials: Micaela Söhnge (Left), Isaac Kyei-Mensah (2nd Left) Christina Laryea (2nd Right) And Peter Adjei-Fordjour (3rd Right).
Indeed, over the ensuing three-month period, all West Hills Mall customers who shopped to the tune of a minimum of Ghc200 received scratch cards which doled out a wide range of high-value gift items as instant prizes on a daily basis.
The items included LED TV sets, Kitchen microwaves, electric irons, blenders, smart phones, food flasks, and shopping vouchers.
West Hills Mall Board Member, Mrs. Christiana Laryea Hands Out A Consolation Prize To A Finalist And Her Clearly Disappointed Daughter
However, aside of the gift items won instantly, if shoppers were lucky to find the inscription “Cruise Finalist” on their scratch cards, they automatically qualified to participate in the final phase of the promotion – a suspenseful game of chance to determine which shopper drove home the ultimate prize – the brand new Chevrolet Cruz car that had been on display at the mall for three months.
Although the winner, Miss Leber, was rather nonchalant during that fateful pick at the final event, her entire family looked on as though they were the source of her good fortune - her three siblings and her parents Julius Vedzesu Leber, a security consultant and mother Josiana Leber, a musician.
When journalists asked her, in the heat of jubilation, whether she did a Ghc 200 shopping by herself, she sniggered, pointed at her parents and said, ‘We all come here to shop all the time – me and my family. We are seven and we live in Tetegu; we buy everything, everything we need – from water to clothing - at this mall. We shop together all the time and I picked this ticket for all of us, so this car now belongs us!’
Mr. Kofi Sekyere, Board Chairman Of West Hills Mall Hands The ‘Key’ To Miss Leber And Congratulates Her For Winning The Car (In The Background)
Mother, Josiana who is said to have declined doing the pick said later that she was a shy person by nature and usually not so lucky with games of chance so she nominated Lorena to pick for the family.
All 65 finalists received consolation prizes of shopping vouchers worth Ghc300 and after handing over the keys to the young winner, Mr. Kofi Sekyere, Chairman of the Board of West Hills Mall said he was very happy that it was a ‘family’ that won the ultimate prize.
Mr. Sekyere told journalists in an interview later that the level of participation and enthusiasm demonstrated by patrons and customers in the Cruze promo and the fact that it was a real family which eventually won the ultimate prize, is an endorsement of the growing preference for West Hills Mall as the best destination for family shopping and recreation.
Isaac Kyei-Mensah, CEO Of Sandpark Properties And A Director Of Delico, Hands Out The Consolation Prize To A Finalist
‘Our motivation for such promos? Well, primary purpose is to increase foot traffic to the mall and stimulate consumer spend, but it is also the sworn objective of the West Hills Mall Board and Management to add value and enrich the total shopping experience of our customers. We do this by regularly infusing exciting and rewarding consumer packages and promotions into our marketing strategies.’ said Mr. Sekyere.
West Hills Mall, reputedly Ghana’s most popular address for family shopping and recreation, is just over two years old but has already rolled out three promotions that gave away brand new cars to lucky loyal customers.
West Hills Mall Board Member, Mr. Peter Adjei-Fordjour Hands Out A Consolation Prize To A Finalist
Previously, in May 2015 a young shopper from Pink FM won a KIA Rio Saloon Car after spending Ghc230 in the ‘Shop N Win’ promotion and in November last year the mall handed keys to a brand new Chevrolet Sparkle Light saloon car to a shopper from Osu who had spent just Ghc150 in the Festive Sparkle promotion.
Mr. Sekyere said in order to give off the best to the mall’s customers, the Board and management would continue to work closely with key stakeholders - particularly the tenant shops and the customers to find the best ways of making shopping at West Hills Mall ‘a delightful and rewarding family affair’.
