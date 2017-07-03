TOP STORIES
9 Arrested Over Sekondi Zongo Clash
Nine people, including a female, have been nabbed in connection with last Thursday's violent clash that occurred at the Sekondi Zongo in the Western Region.
At least eight people sustained cutlass and gunshot wounds when two Muslim factions reportedly clashed over who has the right to lead prayers at a mosque in Sekondi.
The injured persons were named as Salim Issah, Abdul Aziz, Aminu Sirinu, Abdul Rashid, Aminu Mohammed, Alhassan Abdulai, Khassum Issah and Halifa Cissey.
They were given medical forms to go for treatment when they made a report to the Sekondi Police.
The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, who confirmed the arrests to DAILY GUIDE, mentioned the suspects as Salim lssah, 19, and Aminu Sirinu, also 19.
The rest are Khassum Issah, 26; Abdul Azziz, 18; Abdul Rashid, 21; Alhassan Abdulai, 19; Halifa Cissey, 23; Aminatu Mohammed, 35, and Ibrahim Amadu 23.
She pointed out that all the nine suspects were in police custody.
According to her, at about 9:30 am on Friday, the Sekondi Police received a distress call about the incident from some opinion leaders at the Zongo.
According to ASP Adiku, the elders in the Muslim community reported that they had heard gunshots in the area.
She pointed out that the police patrol teams were dispatched immediately to the area to ensure law and order.
“Seven people with various degrees of sharp object wounds later reported at the Sekondi Police Station,” she added.
She continued, “The injured were issued with police medical forms to seek medical treatment and report for further action.”
The Police PRO revealed that one locally manufactured pistol, together with two used BB cartridges, one knife and cutlasses, were retrieved by the police.
“Police petrol teams are currently in the area monitoring activities there,” she indicated.
It would be recalled that hell broke loose at the Sekondi Central Mosque recently when some residents of the Zongo reportedly stormed the worship place, attacked and injured some of the worshipers.
That was during a prayer session, which was attended by some Muslims who were fasting.
The cause of the attack was not immediately known, but DAILY GUIDE gathered that it might be related to the issue of who has the right to lead prayers at the mosque.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
