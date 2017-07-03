TOP STORIES
ACEP must be invited over contaminated fuel purchase - PNC Treasurer
National Treasurer of the People's National Convention (PNC), Akane Adams says the management of think-tank, Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) must be invited for questioning over the purchase of some litres of contaminated fuel.
He said this will be the only way to ascertain the veracity of claims of contaminated fuel on the Ghanaian market.
ACEP had alleged some of the five million litres of contaminated fuel the Bulk Oil and Storage Transportation Company (BOST) tried to dispose off was already in the marketing, an allegation which has triggered some investigations.
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) probed the matter and said the fuel was intact and none of it is on the market. Acting NPA boss Hassan Tampuli told Joy News the product sold to oil company Zupp Oil had been accounted for.
The Energy Ministry has also set an eight-member Committee to undertake a full scale investigation into the matter.
Wading into the issue, the PNC Treasurer in a statement Monday said the "general public deserves to know the exact location or point of sale the energy think thank Africa Center for energy policy ACEP is alledged to have purchased some litres of the contaminated fuel."
Read full statement below:
NATIONAL SECURITY MUST INVITE ACEP OVER PURCHASE OF CONTAMINATED FUEL ..... PNC TREASURER
The general public deserves to know the exact location or point of sale the energy think thank Africa Center for energy policy ACEP is alledged to have purchased some litres of the contaminated fuel already released into the Ghanaian market.
This knowledge and information would help to guide and protect all prospective consumers from also purchasing the contaminated fuel for use. It is a matter of national security concern and we call upon the national security to invite ACEP for further interrogation to establish if indeed some litres of the contaminated fuel is already released into the market or not.
Whilst we wait for the eight-member ministerial committee to commence investigations, we trust ACEP will also be very useful to the committee or to the national security in providing a lead into the exact point of sale by which their outfit had purchased the alleged contaminated fuel into their vehicles as alleged by the ACEP executive dierector Mr. Ben Boakye few days ago in the viral media.
The public and all fuel consumers wish to know the truth as the claims by ACEP could amount to causing fear and panic. We hope the national security and the regulator NPA would move in quickly to protect the interest of all consumers against any untoward situation.
Akane Adams
PNC NATIONAL TREASURER.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |
