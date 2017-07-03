TOP STORIES
Agona West MCE Laments Over Huge Debts Owed Contractors In The Municipality
Hon. Justina Marigold Assan, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Central Region has lamented over huge debts the Assembly owe contractors who had executed various projects during the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration in the municipality.
Addressing her maiden Ordinary meeting of the 2nd session of the 7th Assembly held at Àgona Swedru on Thursday, the MCE could not fathom how the Assembly could owe such huge debts to contractors.
Touching of the Assembly's finances, this was what she said " Hon. Presiding Member, the financial situation of our municipality cannot be described to be the best. The total debt owed contractors and suppliers as at December, 2016 stool at Three Million Seven Hundred and Fifty-Three Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty-Four Ghana Cedis, Ninety-Seven Pesewas (Ghc 3,753,534.97)"
She gave the breakdown as follows: District Assembly Common Fund, Ghc 3,125,592.39, Internal Generated Fund Ghc 374,022.58 and Land Compensation Ghc 223,920.00
"This is a huge challenge confronting our Assembly which calls for a very prudent way of managing the situation"
On revenue generation, the MCE disclosed that the Assembly estimated to collect a total revenue of Ghc 1,536,757.00 for 2017. The actual collection for the period under review was Ghc 662,593.42 representing 43%.
She expressed the hope that the Assembly would achieve its revenue target and possibly exceed it by the end of the year.
" I want to put on record that the Assembly has received an amount of Ghc 276,997.91 being 2016 4th Quarter release of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF)
The delay in the release of the fund has been as a results of the transitional period and want to assure Assembly Members that the government will be forthcoming in the releases. Management is yet to disburse the amount received and assure the house that it would be disbursed judiciously "
Touching on government's policies and programs, Hon. Justina Marigold Assan disclosed that H. E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo led NPP government was very committed to increasing food for local consumption, for export and to create jobs for the extremely unemployed youth thus the introduction of Planting For Food and Jobs policy.
" The Agona West branch of the Department of Agriculture has registered enough farmers in the municipality for the project. The Department has also taken delivery of maize and vegetable seedlings as well as about 1,200 bags of Urea and NPK fertilizers to be supplied to the farmers"
The MCE commended Chiefs, the NPP Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Cynthia Morrison, Assembly Members, personnel from the Police, Fire Service, Zoomlion, Environmental Health department, civil society groups and members of various political parties for their commitment towards National Sanitation Day Clean-up exercise.
She concluded with these words, " My vision in transforming the Agona West Municipality is anchored of the following; Uniting the people of the municipality, increase infrastructure development, building the capacity base of human resource, improving the local revenue of the Assembly, improving sanitation and job creation.
Quality education leads to quality human resource base. I believe it is the right of each child and young people to have access to formal education for personal development and to contribute positively towards national development"
The Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon. Cynthia Morrison noted that plans were far advance for a facelift for Agona Swedru and all the communities in the constituency.
She hinted that streets in Agona Swedru and surrounding communities were to be reshaped to enhance the economic activities of the people. Hon. Morrison noted that link roads would be constructed for smooth vehicular movement.
On Sanitation, she noted that schools in the constituency were going to be sensitise on the need for them to participate in the monthly national sanitation day exercise.
