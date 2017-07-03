TOP STORIES
New Ride-Hailing App 'Dropping' Launched
Ghana’s newest ride-hailing app, “Dropping” has been launched in Accra, with a call on taxi and private car hire drivers to register with the app for free anywhere in Ghana.
The new ride-hailing app offers three-in-one services; Taxi, Private and Elite car service; which enable users or riders to choose the way they want to ride.
The Taxi category offers people the usual painted taxis in Ghana; the Private includes private car hire while Elite offers high-end, luxury option for those who prefer luxury cars all at affordable prices.
Innovatively, the app offers advance booking for all its services. The ride-hailing company, Dropping Apps Limited, however, does not charge drivers commissions on rides.
Speaking at the launch, the Director of Marketing and Business Development, Mr. George Akomeah, also a Cofounder of Dropping Apps Limited explained that “Dropping” is an on-demand ride hailing app designed to connect customers anywhere to drivers at any time.
He added that “Dropping” takes away the hassle of customers having to negotiate through hard and mostly unreasonable fares to get a better deal; while allowing them to see how much their trips will cost even before they make requests for rides.
“With just few taps on the phone, customers can order a taxi or private car in minutes that is affordable, safe and reliable as all fares are pre-determined by an advanced in-built algorithm taking into consideration most factors”.
“The app allows passengers to see how much their trips will cost even before requests are made for rides. Via same technology drivers are positioned to reduce aimless driving, save on fuel, get more ride requests and make more money by simply accepting rides,” Mr. Akomeah stated.
He disclosed that Dropping Apps Company Limited has partnered with People’s Pension Trust and Gold Coast Fund Management to manage funds for the drivers who register on the app. Meanwhile, weekly pension and welfare payments have been arranged for the drivers.
“We have partnered with People’s Pension Trust and Gold Coast Fund Management to grow with our driver partners. We do this by paying weekly pensions and welfare for the first three months a driver registers with Dropping when they achieve 20 trips every week”, said Mr. George Akomeah.
With the foregoing, Mr. Akomeah called on the drivers to contribute voluntarily to their pensions for the future and also empower themselves through the welfare provident fund made available for them.
The Director of Operations and Finance, Mr. Frederick Sarfo, also a cofounder, reiterated that the app is free to register by drivers and also free for downloads for customers.
“Dropping is free to register and charges no commissions on drivers’ earnings. Dropping will take only one Ghana cedi from drivers per each ride irrespective of the value of the ride. All monies are paid directly to drivers by passengers,” Mr. Sarfo disclosed.
He said the app was developed with customers and drivers in mind; to offer customers conveniently safer, more affordable and reliable rides, while swelling driver’s earnings.
Mr. Sarfo assures customers that “whichever way you desire to ride, business, events, pleasure, we have you covered with our threefold services – Taxi, Private or Elite – all 3 in one app. With Dropping, you are always in control.”
Other partnered organizations are Ghana’s energy giant, GOIL and Interpay Africa.
GOIL is offering Dropping access to some of its service stations across the country so that drivers can register on the app.
Additionally, the energy giant has also partnered with Dropping to offer taxi drivers GOIL’s GoCard to enable them buy fuel conveniently and safely. By using these cards, drivers can win free oil service, fuel, lubricants and other souvenirs from GOIL.
The app is available for Android and iOS smart phones. Therefore, it is available for free download on the Google Play Store and AppStore.
