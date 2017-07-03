modernghana logo

WordDigest: See Situations Differently

Ebenezer Zor
33 minutes ago | Feature Article

"Jesus answered, "His blindness has nothing to do with his sins or his parents' sins. He is blind so that God's power might be seen at work in him"

John 9:3 GNB
As Jesus went about spreading the gospel, he saw a man born blind.

"Teacher, whose sin caused him to be born blind? Was it his own or his parents? " the disciples asked Jesus.

The scripture says, the situation of the blind man was an opportunity for God to manifest His power in him.

Jesus perceive the circumstance differently as compared to thoughts from His disciples.

In so doing, He healed the blind man. "After he said this, Jesus spat on the ground and made some mud with the spittle; he rubbed the mud on the man's eyes and said "Go and wash your face in the pool of Siloam".So the man went, washed his face, and came back seeing" John 9:6-7 GNB

Don't look at situations negatively. Never behave like the disciples who taught nothing could be done for the man born blind.

Are you traumatised, jobless, barren, depressed, sick, cash-strapped, unmarried?

Whatever the circumstance might be think positively not negatively. Enough of the negativity.

Today, let us see every untoward situation as an opportunity for God to turn things around in our favor if only we would have faith in Jesus.

In all let us see things differently in a positive direction and never allow negativity to cloud our minds.

Prayer
Everlasting God, I put my faith in You in all things.

Confession
Jesus, you reign forever.
WordDigest whatsapp page #:+233246646694
#WordDigest
#Inspiringthegeneration

