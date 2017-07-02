TOP STORIES
Hundreds arrive at Black Star Square hours ahead of E'mPraise Absolute Worship
Accra, July 2, GNA - Over 500 people are already at the Black Star Square in Accra, four hours ahead of this year's Absolute Worship, a song ministration programme organised by renowned gospel choir E'mPraise Inc.
The event which was scheduled at 1700 hrs saw some of the arrivals taking their seats as early as 1500 hrs.
Mr Stephen Tetteh, the Technical Director of the E'mPraise Inc., expressed surprise at the development saying 'this shows how unique this programme will be'.
'We thought that, by giving the people 1700 hrs, they will start showing up around 1800 hrs which is the normal Ghanaian style,' Mr Tetteh said.
'I am even scared the place [Black Star Square] might be too small for the event,' he said.
He said the event promises to be an exclusive one as it marks the 10th anniversary of the Absolute Worship and also commemorates the Ghana's 60th anniversary.
The programme would be coloured with ministrations from big gospel shots including Selina Boateng, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, Akesse Brempong, Francis Amo, Cindy Thompson and Nqubeko Mbatha from South Africa.
E'mPraise Incorporated is a non-denominational contemporary Christian music choir that started its operations in 2005.
E'mPraise Inc. is known for their annual worship concert dubbed Absolute Worship which was birthed in 2007.
GNA
By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA
