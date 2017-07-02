TOP STORIES
Stakeholders hold forum to address environmental challenges in Effutu
Winneba (C/R) July, GNA - Shape Attitude Ghana, a Non-governmental Organization in collaboration with the Center for School and Community Technology Sturdies of University of Education 'SACOST', of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has held a forum on the environment.
Dubbed 'Connecting People to Nature', participants called on the people of Effutu to take utmost care of the environment.
Mr Wonderful Baise Ghartey Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shape Attitude Ghana, said 'we are disconnected from nature because we have destroyed the environment through our reckless actions', and with we need to change to save the environment.
The wanton destruction of the forest, unprecedented land degradation (Sand winning and Galamsey), pollution of water bodies and the air we breathe, indiscriminating dumping of refuse, were some of factors that is disconnecting human-beings from nature, he said.
Prof Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, Director of Institute of Educational Research and Innovational Studies (IERIS) of SACOST, said the environment should be protected from being abused.
He said education is the key to solving our environmental concerns in the country.
Prof. Anamuah-Mensah said education is designed to develop a well-balanced personality capable of appreciating all within his domain.
Holistic education should help us to develop the right values and the right attitudes and dispositions, adding that educators have a critical role to play in inspiring the youth to play positive roles in the environment, he said.
'Schools should integrate nature walk into their curricula to give opportunities to explore the natural surroundings and connect to nature,' Prof. Anamuah-Mensah said.
GNA
