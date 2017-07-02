TOP STORIES
Effutu senior citizens feted
Winneba (C/R) July 2, GNA - Mr John B. Ninson, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, has called on the youth to consult the aged at all times to impart unto them their rich expertise.
Mr Ninson made the call at reception the Effutu Assembly organized for seventy senior citizens in the area to commemorate the Republic Day.
He said such consultations will be very meaningful and help them saying the aged utilized their knowledge and skills judiciously when they were in active service and this has brought the nation thus far.
The MCE said sanitation and education is his top most priority and appealed to the public to contribute their quota to help address this and other challenges facing the municipality.
During an open forum, some of the aged said it was time for parents to invest more in the education of their wards and avoid using them on things that would bring no benefit to their families and the society.
They said in addition to investing in the education of their children, they also need to encourage them to study hard and avoid all forms of social vices.
GNA
