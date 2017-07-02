modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Effutu senior citizens feted

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Winneba (C/R) July 2, GNA - Mr John B. Ninson, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, has called on the youth to consult the aged at all times to impart unto them their rich expertise.

Mr Ninson made the call at reception the Effutu Assembly organized for seventy senior citizens in the area to commemorate the Republic Day.

He said such consultations will be very meaningful and help them saying the aged utilized their knowledge and skills judiciously when they were in active service and this has brought the nation thus far.

The MCE said sanitation and education is his top most priority and appealed to the public to contribute their quota to help address this and other challenges facing the municipality.

During an open forum, some of the aged said it was time for parents to invest more in the education of their wards and avoid using them on things that would bring no benefit to their families and the society.

They said in addition to investing in the education of their children, they also need to encourage them to study hard and avoid all forms of social vices.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

Draft Bill on Zongo Development Fund to be ready in 2 weeks

5 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo attends 29th AU Summit in Ethiopia

7 hours ago

quot-img-1THE AFRICAN LEADERS MUST BE TOLD THAT,IN NO UNCERTAIN TERMS THAT OUR PRIORITY IS TO BRING PEACE TO THE AFRICAN CONTINENT.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line