Biggest UCC Alumni ReConnect held in Accra
Accra, July 2, GNA - Over 800 alumni of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) at the weekend, attended the biggest maiden national alumni reunion held at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra.
Dubbed:' UCC Alumni ReConnect", the event was held under the theme:" UCC Let's Rise to Our Call".
It was a collaborative work of the University's Institutional Advancement Office (IAO) and the UCC Alumni Association.
The UCC Alumni ReConnect saw old students, who successfully passed through the university from the 1960s to 2017 academic years, meeting to play games, network, share memories and deliberate on how to make UCC more viable in pursuit of its vision.
Nana Kusi Appiah, the President of the UCC Alumni Association, said the event formed part of the Association and the IOA's vision to foster a significant relationship between the University and the old students and solicit support towards the development of UCC.
Mr Appiah said the alumni body of every university was a great asset for its development and the Association would enhance the engagement with old students.
Professor George K. T Oduro, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UCC, said plans are far advanced to create an enabling environment for collaboration between the University and the alumni body for development.
Prof Oduro said the creation of the IAO which sought to deepen partnerships between the institution and other significant bodies including the Alumni Association for infrastructural and academic growth was as a result of the effort.
He said the University, through the IAO, would draw on the expertise of all interested parties who would find it significant to contribute to the school's academic, research and economic development to propel its vision of becoming the 'University of Competitive Choice.
'Let me reiterate that the management of UCC values you all. We believe that your contribution and involvement in decision making concerning the growth of the University would significantly increase the reputation of the University nationally and internationally,' he said.
He said the University was working assiduously to pursue quality academic standards that would ensure that students are equipped with relevant knowledge for the world's growing industry.
Prof Oduro, who is also an alumnus of the University, called on the public to maintain their confidence in the UCC, saying since its establishment, the University has chalked remarkable feats and it would continue to pursue high academic standards.
Mr Joe Mensah, the Member of Parliament of Kwesimintsim, who is a 1992 Alumnus of the University, expressed joy at the attendance of the event saying 'it is nice to meet old school friends and network among ourselves.'
Mr Mensah called on other Alumni who could not attend the event to participate in subsequent ones and urged young alumni who participated to take advantage of the opportunity to seek mentorship from older ones.
The event, which was coloured with inter-halls fun games, live band, UCC house of parliament sitting and photo exhibition, was climaxed with a thanksgiving service at the Christ the King Parish in Accra. GNA
By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA
