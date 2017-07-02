TOP STORIES
Youth urged to preach peace
Accra, July 2, GNA - Nii Adu Aryeetey I, Dzasetse of Korle We (Korle Clan), has urged the youth of Ga Mashie to ensure that peace and peaceful co-existence prevails during and after the Homowo.
He said this would go a long way to enhance the administration of the Wulomo (Traditional Priest), Numo Ayitey Cobblah III of Korle We, who was inducted into the Ga Traditional Council and confirmed by the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs in September 2016.
Nii Aryeetey said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency which was also used to wish the people of Ga Mashie a peaceful Homowo celebration, which comes off on Saturday, August 12.
He said Numo Cobblah's induction and confirmation had ended decades of absence of a substantive Wulomo on the Traditional Council, adding that 'this is a noble achievement which would help bring peace to Korle We and the entire Ga Mashie.
'With the Wulomo's inclusion in the Council, the people, especially the youth will now have the opportunity to present their problems to him for amicable settlement and for development to thrive in the area,' Nii Aryeetey said.
He urged the people to have communal dialogue and put behind them acrimony, bitterness and petty squabbles so as to move forward.
Nii Aryeetey expressed gratitude to the Ga Traditional Council and the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs for making it possible to get a substantive Wulomo at Korle We.
GNA
