Amenyeku Winfred wins 3FM Business Pitch competition
Accra, July 2, GNA - Mr Amenyeku Kwaku Winfred, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Beau Monde Agriquatic Solutions, an agribusiness venture, has won the second edition of the 3FM business pitch competition.
Mr Winfred, whose business is based in Bawku in the Upper East Region, accumulated over 15,000 votes from an online voting system which constituted 40 per cent of the scores, with the other 60 per cent coming from the judges.
The competition which was held in Accra, gave the five finalists three minutes each to pitch their businesses to the judges and audience, and then answer questions from the judges for the $ 10,000 reward in cash market access.
Mr Winfred, who has eight years' experience in breeding guinea fowl in his pitch, said there was perennial guinea fowl shortage in Ghana, with about 1.4 million birds demanded in the Upper East Region alone.
He said his company was looking to upscale production from 400 birds per year to 250,000 birds in three years.
This, he said, would need an investment of GH¢200,000.00 in equity or long debt for the expansion of five breeding pens and working capital that could take up sales to 360 to break even by the third year.
The second place went to Solomon Wakemeh, CEO Lifetime Joy Company, and third place going to Stephen Wilson Ibudjewurah, CEO of Skylink Agro Solutions.
Other finalists were Godwin Ohene, CEO of Royal Citrus Growers, and Zakiya Suleiman, CEO of Zacky Food Processing.
Gyimmie Matthews, General Manager of TV3 Network, said the stories shared by the competitors were that of entrepreneurship and hard work and they never gave up on their dreams.
He said every successful economy has been built on SME's and it is small businesses that help to reduce unemployment and that is why 3fm must be proud to be part of this initiative
'To the winners, on behalf of 3fm, we say good luck, go forth and conquer', he added.
Mr Kojo Yankah, Board Chairman TV3 Network, urged radio and television stations in the country to spend more airtime to discover the entrepreneurial talents in the country and give them the necessary support and exposure in terms of training, exposure, etc.
He advised the organisers and contestants to have an evaluation system, so that they could state how they utilized the experience gotten, how they could help others, and also form a network of the entrepreneurs to see how they could reach out to each other, offer help, and expand.
Hannah Acquah, CEO of TKC Africa, co-organisers of the event, told the Ghana News Agency that over 520 entrepreneurs were shortlisted into competition.
She advised upcoming entrepreneurs to put their all into what that set out to do to enable them succeed.
'Many of the contestants didn't know how to pitch before entering the competition, but now they have been equipped with that, and other key entrepreneurial skills', she said.
She said TKC Africa and 3FM would continue to partner with local and foreign entities to expand the competition to other African countries and make Ghana the African business hub in a bid to boost entrepreneurship, and the economy in Africa.
The 3fm Business Pitch competition offers entrepreneurs unique opportunities to showcase their business to Ghana, Africa and the world and win cash investments and essential skill training.
It also helps entrepreneurs gain access to strategic partners and markets for their products and services.
GNA
By Iddi Yire, GNA
