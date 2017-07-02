TOP STORIES
NGO partners with GAMA-SWP to promote household latrines
Accra, July 2 , GNA - The Janok Foundation, a Community Based Organisation at Sabon Zongo in Ablekuma Central, has intensified its awareness campaign for 'Toilet at Half Price' being implemented by the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area - Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP).
The World Bank is funding the GAMA-SWP whose goal is to implement the provision of toilet facilities in homes within the eleven Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region.
The beneficiaries would pay half of the cost whilst government take care of the other half to prevent open defecation in communities.
Speaking in an interview with the Ghana New Agency after a float in the Ablekuma Central organised by Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, said her initiative was to support the GAMA-SWP to promote the 'Own a Household Toilet at Half Price.'
She said government and for that matter the GAMA-SWP are playing their part and that the onus was now on people to buy into the project to save cost.
Madam Oku told the community members that the GAMA project would end in 2018 and urged them to take advantage of the opportunity to own a household latrine to curb open defecation.
She acknowledged the contribution of the government and its partners, especially the World Bank for their support to the assemblies to enhance sanitation and environmental hygiene.
She appealed to schools and churches in various communities to help spread the message on the Toilet at Half Price.
GNA
