Central Region: NHIA organises blood donation exercise on Republic day
The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has organised a blood donation exercise in Central Region as part of its corporate responsibilities to support societal development.
This year’s NHIA corporate social responsibility aims at augmenting the Blood stock at various blood bank in the region.
The Acting Central Regional Senior Monitoring and evaluation Officer, John N-Mensah, said three years ago the NHIS instituted July 1 of every year for district offices as well as stakeholders to come together to donate blood to augment blood bank in the region.
“Last year, all the 13 Districts and senior High schools notably UP SHS, we were able to get 91 pints of blood. So we embark on this exercise annually to stock blood bank at the various hospitals in the Region.” he said in an interview with Class News’ regional correspondent Maxwell Attah.
Demystifying the myths surrounding blood donation, Samuel Quarmyne of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) Blood Bank said a normal diet can help donors regain lost blood within two days. He, however, cautioned blood donors to desist from strenuous activities after the exercise.
According to Mr Quarmyne, CCTH averagely transfuses 25 pints of blood in a day, adding: "So if we get 100 pints of blood free of STIs, it will finish within the week."
He, therefore, appealed to the general public to develop the habit of donating blood in order to save lives.
A second year science student at University Practice SHS Dorcas Annan Mensah, shared her experience with Class News, saying: "This is my first time, it was a nice experience. I encourage all my colleagues to donate blood to save life."
National service person Isaac Amoateng Asirifi, who had donated blood for the sixth time, and several others were awarded for their kind gesture towards saving lives.
The event, which took place at the NHIS regional office at Cape Coast, saw about 180 blood donors from Mfantsipim Senior High School, University Practice SHS (UP SHS) and staff of Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Blood Bank.
