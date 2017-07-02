TOP STORIES
Reasons Why the Kumawu Chieftaincy Dispute Might have Dragged on until Today
To those who have vested interest in the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute that has been dragging on for long, moving slowly and tortuously, let me inform you of the possible reasons why, as might have been revealed to me by God through intuition.
A few were those in Kumawuman that knew that the foremost and real royals of Kumawu are the Ananangya and the Odumase families. They would not have come to know the truth if the dispute had not dragged on from year 2007 until today, year 2017. As the adjudication of the case takes the pace of the tortoise, it then necessitated that the whole truth about who actually the Kumawu royals are does emerge hence the voluminous revelations on the internet and on the airwaves.
The truth and limit of Asantehene’s powers in Asanteman, formerly the Asante Confederacy, since its restoration in year 1935, would not have emerged if the case had not dragged on until today. Many were those that held on to the erroneous belief that Asantehene is the Overlord of Asanteman who has the royal prerogative of unrestricted or unlimited powers to do as he wants when he wants in Asanteman and/or Ghana. However, as the case dragged on to the annoyance of Rockson Adofo, the son of Kumawu/Asiampa, he decided to divulge the true extent and limit of the powers of whoever occupies the Golden Stool, thus, the Asantehene, since year 1935.
God wanted the public to be aware of the fact no Asantehene has the power to meddle in the affairs of Kumawu chieftaincy let alone, imposing a royal candidate of their choice on Kumawuman as their paramount chief (Omanhene), much less, an ineligible person. If the case had not assumed that long and winding route as we are all now aware of, this disclosure would not have been made. If Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a known opportunist of doubtful character had in the earlier stages decided the case in favour of the Ananangya royal family, the public might have been denied the truthful fact that it does not belong to any Asantehene to nominate, select or impose any royal on Kumawuman as their paramount chief. It would then have become a precedent and formality for any Asantehene to have the right to nominate, select, or impose any candidate of their choice on Kumawuman as their paramount chief. Kumawu is a prominent member within Asanteman. In the olden days when the Asante Confederacy needed a capital as a necessity to cement the unity of the confederation and to solidify the oneness of purpose and strength of the member States, the famous fetish priest, Okomfo Anokye, suggested Apemso (now Kumawu) and Kwamang (now Kumasi). A “kum” tree was planted in each of the towns and what ensued is given to you the reader as a research to find out. Therefore, Kumawu and Kumasi are on the same pedestal of which any Asantehene has absolutely no power to decide the fate of Kumawu contrary to what Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is currently shamelessly doing.
One may ask why did the Kumawu royals take their case to Asantehene in the first place if he has no power to meddle in their chieftaincy issues. Yes, the person may be right to ask that. However, the truth is, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II personally begged the Kumawu people if they would let him intervene to traditionally resolve their disagreement which was then pending before a court of competent jurisdiction. For according him respect, the case was withdrawn from court and taken before his traditional court for adjudication but little did anyone know that he was not going to be honest but corrupt with regard to adjudicating the chieftaincy dispute.
The dillydallying of the adjudication of the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute for all dubious reasons as revealed in a YouTube video post titled, “Asantehene involves in corruption” – (), infuriated many a Kumawuman citizen conversant with the truth about Kumawu history so much so that I decided to tell my side of the story to the public hence my copious publications on the internet about the case.
If the rightful royal had in the earlier stages of the dispute been enstooled Kumawuhene, he might be dead by now. Why do I say this? The very person he trusted most and would have coached in the art of ruling and Kumawuman history to be capable of succeeding him on his demise or otherwise, in less than no time into the ongoing dispute, started plotting against him. Would that person not seek to poison him easily because he, the rightful and most preferred royal, would have entrusted him with his safety and everything only to have facilitated any secret diabolical plan or move by this confidante to kill him? Again, look at the recent, although seemingly subdued, uprising, against him by a section of the Ananangya royal family led by one Madam Berhene and her sons as instigated by one Lady Switzerland, a devil incarnate without mercy and rationality.
Finally, if the case had not taken to the utterly nonsensical delay tactics, how would we have known the power that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his mind’s eye wields? (). How could we have seen how easily some Ghanaian judges are manipulated by the powers-that-be to prove themselves unworthy of their profession? If a judge easily yields in to the demands of a traditional chief or the president of the country contrary to the ethics of their profession or the truth, then such judges are not worth their salt. Instances of all these have been seen and could be read from my numerous internet feature articles published on Modernghana and Ghanaweb and Spyghana by any interested person.
Additionally, the nonchalance of the so-called prominent persons from Kumawuman is amazing. Almost all of them, both the highly educated ones in better paid-jobs and the rich, except one or two, do not care about the plights of Kumawuman subjects under the bogus rule by Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and her son Dr Yaw Sarfo, the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua. Go and see the dilapidated state of even Kumawu, the seat of the paramount chief and the headquarters of Kumawu District yet, the rich and the educated ones who hail from Kumawuman but are living outside the traditional council area don’t give a toss. Could we have known their attitudes toward the area and their fellow Kumawuman citizens if the case had not dragged on until today? NO!!!
Now that God has made the public aware of the circumstances surrounding the delay of the judicious adjudication of the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute, removing all obstructions as may be on the route, He is going to quicken the settlement in favour of His chosen one, Barima Tweneboa Kodua V, from the Ananangya royal family.
I shall in the coming few days take leave of absence from the internet publications for maybe a year during which readers may not read from me on Ghana politics or other subjects of interest except intermittently resurfacing to update my fans and the public on the Kumawu chieftaincy issue which is dear to me.
Rockson Adofo
(Written on Sunday, 2 July 2017)
