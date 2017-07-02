TOP STORIES
Ghanaians have lost hope in the government- B/A NDC Organiser
The Brong-Ahafo Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Mohammed Seidu, better known as Maha, has said that Ghanaians have lost hope in the government’s ability to live up to their promises.
Speaking on Sunyani based Metro FM’s political talk show 'Ghana On The Road' hosted by Henry Lord, Maha said people in the Brong-Ahafo region in particular are distraught concerning the repayment of DKM and God is Love victims' money as they were promised by the government during their campaign.
The NDC organiser pointed out that the trust and good will that Nana Akufo-Addo enjoyed from Ghanaians and rode on to victory, has vanished.
He therefore has predicted that NDC will recapture power in 2020 because Ghanaians the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has nothing better to offer Ghanaians.
He noted that former President Mahama’s administration really worked hard for development and a stronger economy but “we failed to preach to Ghanaians the good works of the NDC”
"As the regional organiser I can tell you that the campaign strategies we adopted for last year were poor and we are restrategising our campaign in all the constituencies” he said.
Maha said the NDC has started organising outreach programmes in Sunyani, to ensure that the party increases the number of seats in the region in 2020.
He told the host that the regional executives of the party are waiting for the Kwasi Botchwey report to enable them map out effective strategies for the constituencies they lost in 2016, after identifying the causes of their defeat.
Mr. Seidu charged the NDC regional executives and supporters to reunite and build a stronger party to win power in 2020.
Source: Space FM, Sunyani
