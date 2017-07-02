TOP STORIES
B/A minister encourages judges to remember source of judicial authority
The Brong- Ahafo Regional Minister, Lawyer Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, has joined the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and the Judiciary at a remembrance service held in honour of the three murdered High Court Judges murdered thirty five years ago.
The remembrance service held at the Sunyani high court had host of Judges and lawyers in the region in attendance.
The regional minster encouraged judges to always remember their source of judicial authority in their discharging their duties.
Lawyer Asomah Cheremeh urged his colleagues and the general public to use the day to soberly reflect on the unbridled freedom being enjoyed by Ghanaians three decades after the abduction and killing of the three judges during the discharge of their duties.
The Brong –Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Ghana BAR Association, Lawyer Alfred Tuah Yeboah, observed that the recent spate of vigilantism is a threat to the rule of and called for radical measures to address it.
He noted that the judiciary must be adequately catered for to enable them discharge their duties well.
Thirty-five years ago, on Thursday, July 1, 1982, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation reported a news item that sounded routine and unnecessary initially. All Judges, it was announced were to be provided with armed security for their protection.
Soon, it was announced officially that three high court judges and a retired Army officer had been abducted and murdered during the curfew hours of June 30, 1982.
Mr. Justice Fred Poku Sarkodee, Mrs. Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addo, and Mr. Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, all Judges of the High Court and Major Acquah, a retired army officer had been most brutally and savagely murdered on the night of their abduction.
In a related development, son of one of the departed judges, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong says he and all other families who suffered the lost have forgiven those who carried out the crime of murder.
Speaking to Journalists after a short wreath laying ceremony at the forecourt of the Supreme Court Complex in commemoration of the 35th Anniversary of the murder of the three honourable High Court Justices, Mr. Agyei Agyepong said the affected families are thankful to God for the Grace to forgive those who were sent to carry out the crime acts.
The suspended New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Mr. Agyei Agyepong also prayed for the Grace of God for the remission of the sins of the architects of the crime who are still alive.
On lessons learnt, Mr. Agyepong said as a Ghanaian people who have now embraced Democracy, he is hopeful that the Rule of Law and respect for the Judiciary will be upheld at all times and all efforts be made to ensure that the 35 year old crime does not reoccur in our history against as a people.
Source: Space FM, Sunyani
