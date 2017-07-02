TOP STORIES
Oddarene Christian School (OCS) Awards Scholarship To 5 Pupils
Dansoman based Oddarene Christian School (OCS) has awarded full scholarships to five pupils as part of their social responsibility and contribution to education of Ghanaian citizens.
Founder and proprietor of the school, Kweku Addo who announced the new scheme of the school said Oddarene is a unique educational institution with diverse activities to make learning enjoyable and sustainable.
On the occasion to make their fourth Ghanaian Day celebration, when every pupil and staff wears locally made dresses and consume Ghanaian dishes to remind of the rich Ghanaian culture, the school decided to introduce the scholarship scheme for new students who come from poor backgrounds, but are intelligent.
Kweku Addo in an address said OCS firmly believes in God, loving people and service.
He hinted that over the years they have supported 30 pupils with full or half scholarships and the community, however, this year’s program is special because those who benefited are not from the school, but were selected from the community and tested to become new enrolments.
He said they will enjoy full tuition and feeding from point of entry to BECE, get free school uniforms and enjoy free transportation on the school bus.
“Our goal is to educate these wonderful kids to return to their communities as proud citizens of Ghana” he expressed.
He also advised the children to respect authority, lead godly character, be accountable, practice personal hygiene, etiquette, dress decently and believe in God to strengthen their lives.
One of the new pupils was absent, but the proud recipients were Promise Korkoi Tackie, Bridgit Ocquaye, Abdul Raman Boye Okine and Abdul Rahim Basim.
Their parents of the children could not hide their joy and thanked the school owner for his kindness.
Some dignitaries in the community who graced the occasion were Nii Adote Faamlite I, Gbebu Manste, Nii Adotei Obedeka II, Mpoase Mankralo, Chief Alhaji Safo Baako, of Jonkobi Tunga, Chief Ahmed Kobore Ii of The Nasrawa Traditional Area, Hon. B.B. Boyor Assembly Member of Gbebu Electoral Area.
By Sammy Heywood Okine
