Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency: NPP holds annual delegate's conference
Over 500 New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalists in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency of the Western Region on Wednesday June 28 participated in the party's annual delegate's conference held at Axim Community Center.
Speaking at the program, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency, Hon Catherine Ablema Afeku expressed her profound appreciation to President Nana Addo for appointing her as a cabinet minister.
She also thanked the polling station executives for the great work they did in the 2016 general elections. "The polling station executives deserve commendation because it was your hard work that brought the NPP party back to power, may God bless you all".
Hon Afeku said the NPP government has a lot to offer the constituency so she appealed to the NPP supporters to rally behind the government.
The Lawmaker called on the executives to be united and work together so that 2020 general elections would be a landslide victory for the NPP party. "United we stand, divided we fall"
She also advised the constituency executives to be transparent and accountable to the grassroots so that the NPP party can win the 2020 general elections and keep the NDC party in opposition for twenty years.
Hon Afeku called on the party members to eschew differences among themselves and reconcile. "Forgive your your friends and whoever offended you, and let's forge ahead with a united front "
The lawmaker was thankful to the frontiers of the Danquah Busiah tradition in Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, by acknowledging the efforts of Mr Asare, Uncle Etti, late Madam Manzah and many more. She outlined numerous projects, that will benefit the constituency and create jobs for the youth.
In a closing remark, the NPP Constituency chairman for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Nana Efatte Beyeeman expressed his profound gratitude to all party members for their unflinching support for the party.
Nana Efatte Beyeeman gave some proposals received from party members which would be finally presented to NEC for consideration.
He said the constituency wants the affirmative action to be included in the party's constitution. That, where a female is an MP, at least she should go unopposed for two consecutive terms to encourage female participation in the country's governance system.
Present at the conference were the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon Catherine Afeku, Maame Homah Akassi Miezah who represented the Western Regional rep of Council of State, NPP Deputy National Youth Organiser and Aspiring NPP National Youth Organizer Dominic Eduah
Source: Daniel Kaku
