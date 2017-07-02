TOP STORIES
We both read the same Bible, but you read BLACK where I read WHITE.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Hundreds displaced after torrential rains in Agona East
Agona Nsaba, (C/R), July 1, GNA - Over 500 people have been rendered homeless at Agona Ofoase and Nampong following the flooding of River Akora after three days torrential rainfall in the district.
Several acres of farm lands have been submerged by the flood while the concrete bridge over river Akora at Agona Ofoase has collapsed.
The people have been totally cut off from the rest of the district and this also made it impossible for them to journey out of the area.
Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive for Agona East, made this known when he toured two affected farming communities to access the damage caused by flood.
He said the affected people are temporarily putting up with relatives at Agona Ninta and other near-by towns.
The DCE said the assembly has presented bags of rice to the two farming communities to reduce toil and agony being experienced by the people.
Mr Armah-Frempong said officials from the Regional Office of the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO) have visited the two farming communities to access the situation.
The DCE appealed to the NADMO to support the affected people with blankets, plastic buckets, mosquito nets and other relief items to help them cope with current situation.
Mr Armah-Frempong appealed to the farmers at Ofoase and Nampong to move from old town and settle the new site procured by the former Member of Parliament for Agona East Mr John Kwesi Agyabeng.
He urged them to start construction of the houses at the new sites and pledged that the assembly would support them with roofing sheets.
The DCE appealed to the corporate bodies and non-governmental organizations amongst others to come to the aid of the farmers in the area.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News