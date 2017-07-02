TOP STORIES
ANY MAN WITH AN EXTRA-ORDINARY STRENGTH, HAS AN UNUSUAL WEAKNESS.By: FELIX KOFI DAMTE, GH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Queen Jane's School launches silver Jubilee
Accra, July 2, GNA - Mr Yaw Fosu Danquah, Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Director of Education, has called on parents and teachers to collaborate and instil the virtues of discipline among pupils.
This, he said, will help prevent the children from engaging in deviant and negative practices which could ruin their lives.
Mr Danquah made the call in an address read for him at the launch of the Silver Jubilee celebration of Queen Jane's School at Buade, near Nungua in Accra.
The four-month celebration is being held under the theme: 'Queen Jane at 25, Quality education our aim, our goal, a Shared Responsibility'.
Some of the activities planned for the celebration which will be climaxed on October 7, are Health Walk, Donation to Orphanages, Career Guidance/Counselling, Workshop for Teachers, Fun Games, Quiz Competition, Clean-Up Exercises, Speech Day and Thanksgiving Service.
Mr Danquah said ineffective parental control is contributing to the high incidence of immorality such as cyber fraud, drug abuse, examination malpractices and other negative tendencies among the youth.
He said there is the need for parents to take full responsibility in the upbringing of their children and desist from shirking their responsibility.
Nii Addo Sasraku III, Nungua Addogonno Mantse, said the emotional development of children was very vital to their growth and development and urged parents to provide their children with all their needs.
He commended teachers and the school authorities for their relentless efforts in ensuring the proper training of children in their care to enable them to become useful citizens.
Alhaji A.B.K. Adams, Headmaster of the school, said the school established some 25 years ago has trained many people some of them occupying key positions.
'The school had been scoring 100 percent every now and then and that even in 2010, out of the 42 candidates presented for the BECE, 33 scored aggregate 10', he said.
Alhaji Adams urged the children to embrace discipline and stick to their books as these are the most important things in lives.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News