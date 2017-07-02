TOP STORIES
learn to be a servant and achieve a master's degreeBy: Allotey- MZ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Enyan Abaasa cluster of schools inaugurates Girls' Club
Enyan Abaasa (C/R), July 2, GNA - A cluster of seven schools at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako-Enyan-Asiam District of the Central Region over the weekend inaugurated their maiden Girls' Club to promote girl-child education.
The club is aimed at empowering girls to build their self-esteem, knowledge and skills to propel them to the next level in life.
It is also geared towards promoting education of the girl-child to reduce the high school dropouts among young girls in the area.
The club is made up of independent girls' clubs from the seven schools which have merged to champion the education and welfare of young girls.
The schools are Abaasa Anglican basic school, Catholic basic school, Methodist Basic School, Abaasa D/A Basic School, Saint Martin's Preparatory School, Greater Grace Preparatory school and Bethel Kings Preparatory School.
Inaugurating the club, Madam Gifty Nordzi, District Girls' Child Education Coordinator, urged the girls to study hard and exhibit the virtues of a virtuous girl to enable them grow to become responsible adults.
She appealed to parents not to renege on their responsibility to provide the needs of their children but work hard to support them so that they did not fall prey to men who end up destroying their lives.
"Parents must take full responsibility in the upbringing of their children and desist from shirking their responsibility." she said.
Madam Nordzi called on parents to effectively collaborate with teachers in the upbringing of their children who spend most of their time in school.
She commended teachers for their relentless effort in ensuring the proper training of children entrusted in their care.
Madam Nordzi called on benevolent organisations and philanthropists to support the promotion of girl child education.
Mrs Susie Bill, Senior Physician Assistance at Enyan Abaasa Health Centre, advised the girls to abstain from pre-marital sex so that they did not get pregnant and contract sexually transmitted diseases.
Madam Juliet Ampah, Enyan Abaasa Girl Child Circuit Facilitator, said she was determined to work with all stakeholders to promote girl child the education in the area.
She, however, appealed to traditional leaders, opinion leaders and religious organisations to as a matter of urgency put in place measures to stem the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the area.
Earlier, the school children accompanied by their teachers marched through the principal streets of Enyan Abaasa to drum home the need to protect and educate the girl child.
The excited girls held placards with inscriptions such as 'girls education is important', 'send your girl-child to school, 'stop girl-child marriage and support them in school'.
GNA
By Isaac Arkoh, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Education