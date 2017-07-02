TOP STORIES
PRUDA donates bags of rice to two special schools in Wa
Wa, July 2, GNA - Partnership for Rural Development Action (PRUDA), an NGO operating in the Upper West Region, has donated some bags of rice to support the feeding of students of two special schools in Wa.
The two schools, namely; the Wa School for the Deaf and the Saint Don Bosco Special School received two bags of rice, a gallon of cooking oil and other items.
Mr Amatus Nuotoo, the Executive Director of PRUDA, said the gesture forms part of the organisation's corporate social responsibility to society.
He said the donation though not too big was PRUDA's own way of putting smiles on the faces of the students.
Mr Nuotoo thanked the authorities of both schools for the love and care they gave to the children in the midst of difficult challenges.
The Executive Director of PRUDA urged the students to learn hard in order to take charge of their special abilities.
Kuoro Babinah Samuel Babinuoh, Headmaster of the Wa School for the Deaf, thanked PRUDA for the kind gesture and urged other benevolent individuals and organisations to emulate the example.
He said the school was established in 1968 and currently has a population of 255 students after the separation of some of the students to the new special school.
Kuoro Babinuoh said the only source of funding to the school was the feeding grant which often comes in late.
Mr Sylvester Bayor, Headmaster of St. Don Bosco Special School, expressed gratitude to the NGO for the donation and said it would go a long way to support the upkeep of the children.
He said the school population stands at 75 students comprising 45 boys and 30 girls, noting that feeding them was quite a challenge.
Mr Bayor said the school had a backyard garden and with support from Dizengoff, a German based organisation, the school was producing its own vegetables.
He said inadequate staffing, difficulties in searching for the students and lack of means of transport among others as some of the immediate challenges of the school.
Both headmasters raised the concern that many of the children with special needs were still being kept in their various homes and appealed to parents with such children to bring them for enrolment into the schools.
Prosper Babiru, a student of the Wa School for the Deaf, who spoke through an interpreter, thanked PRUDA for remembering them.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
