President Akufo-Addo attends 29th AU Summit in Ethiopia

GNA
1 hour ago | Politics

Accra, July 2, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Sunday to attend the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Summit, held under the theme, 'Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through

Investment in the Youth', and holding from July 3 to July 4, 2017, would examine cross-cutting issues affecting African economies and the opportunities and options that could be exploited for continental transformation.

Significant among the issues likely to be discussed at the meeting include continental trade, AU reforms, peace and security, funding for the AU, and youth empowerment.

President Akufo-Addo is expected back on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

GNA

By Ken Sackey, GNA

