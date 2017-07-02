TOP STORIES
A GOOD NEWS ON A BAD DAYBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
President Akufo-Addo attends 29th AU Summit in Ethiopia
Accra, July 2, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Sunday to attend the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The Summit, held under the theme, 'Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through
Investment in the Youth', and holding from July 3 to July 4, 2017, would examine cross-cutting issues affecting African economies and the opportunities and options that could be exploited for continental transformation.
Significant among the issues likely to be discussed at the meeting include continental trade, AU reforms, peace and security, funding for the AU, and youth empowerment.
President Akufo-Addo is expected back on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.
GNA
By Ken Sackey, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics