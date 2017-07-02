TOP STORIES
Patriotic Professionals Ghana rebrands as PPI Ghana to deepen patriotism advocacy
Patriotic Professionals Ghana has relaunched as Patriotic Professionals International Ghana (PPI Ghana) with the aim of reigniting patriotism among Ghanaian citizens everywhere in the world through advocacy.
At a ceremony on the theme “Mobilise and Empower through Patriotism” to launch the new face of the NGO, President of PPI Ghana, Eric Nartey Yeboah, said humanitarianism will be a key part of the organisation’s pro-patriotism efforts.
“People are having issues, genuine issues, but they don’t even have a lawyer. I think people should not be found wanting because they don’t have access to lawyers. We have a lot of lawyers in PPI Ghana who always work pro bono on cases that we think need urgent attention,” said Eric Nartey Yeboah.
PPI Ghana, made up of professionals from various disciplines, has been at the forefront of patriotism advocacy since 2014, however, the rebranding is aimed at formalizing its activities and reaching out to Ghanaian professionals resident in Ghana and abroad.
Speaking at the re-launch ceremony on Friday, Mr Nartey Yeboah also explained that PPI Ghana’s emphasis on professionals stems from the critical role they play in nation building.
“Professionals are everywhere in the country...when you are patriotic I don’t think you will be corrupt. When you are patriotic I don’t think you will spoil government property,” he said.
He said as part PPI Ghana’s new mandate, aspiring and existing legislators possessing a credible message for national development would be supported.
“It’s one of our driving policies; we need good materials in Parliament...it is about time civil society came together and support good [candidates] in Parliament,” he said.
A cross-section of the audience at the event
The special guest of honour at the event, Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Moses Anim, lauded the organisation’s vision as it will deepen Ghana’s democratic efforts.
Moses Enim
He said PPI Ghana’s focus on patriotism is good because patriotism it is the first step for a unified and progressive country.
“The decay of patriotism has led to corruption, robbery and other forms of bad behaviour in Ghana. As a country we must do all we can to bring back patriotism,” he urged.
The launch was of the organisation was attended by notable New Patriotic Party (NPP) and government officials, among them the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Sackey and MP for Ablekuma Central, Ebenezer Nartey.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
