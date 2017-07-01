TOP STORIES
Waking to see the sun means there is hope..keep pushing!!By: Lastpage
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
My Room, My Walls, My Hotel
There it was standing in its might, white like the cloudless blue sky, overlooking lake Aussenalster in the heart of Germany's second largest and most beautiful city of Hamburg, home to forty thousand Ghanaians, countless refugees from around the world and sailors that had only few hours left to spend some time in the Sailor's Mission located in the middle of the eight hundred forty year old Hamburg Harbour in Hamburg-Harburg. Reeperbahn and St. Pauli had long lost its sexual attraction, home now for Yuppies and Tourists sinking into the illusion of a past that is buried to rot in the darkness of our sinful nature.
The Hotel Atlantic raised its pride into the sky of Hamburg making its mark as a place of splendor, elegance and home for the world fortunate once for Generations past. Build in old English Victorian
Imperialistic style as its forever rival across the lake along the Jungfernstieg at the corner to
Gaensemarkt, Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten, presented its brass golden Globe of the World into the open skies like the fire of the Statue of Liberty of New York City wanting to shout to the world, here we are, ready to serve you from wherever you come, feel free and most welcome in our Hotel that offers you comfort, tranquility, elegance, perfection in service, history and on top of all, hospitality that comes natural to you from all our staff members, the Hamburg style no other city can offer; an experience of a life-time not to be missed.
Truly, this Hotel Atlantic was only made for this city that was never ruled by a King, but by the people themselves, it was a true reflection of the elegance in which Hamburgers think, feel, talk and walk; a lifestyle that reflects honesty, trust, sincerity, affection and empathy for others, open mind for the issues of the world and beyond, spiritually powerful to constantly finding new walks of life to better the lives of many. Generations of races and colours from all around the world have patronized Hotel Atlantic and looked out of the sparking clean windows above the exquisite Restaurants and Ball Rooms on the Ground floor, seen the trees planted by the road side blossom in spring, imagining the ice on the lake with young and old skating along when the ice was declared fit for the public to enjoy unforgettable moments with hot spicy red wine and lesser warm Pizzas.
They have stood quite moments on the small balconies attached to their rooms giving space to think beyond the limitation of an individual and the small world each and every one of us lives and find himself in. Standing on the concrete feeling the cold of the white painted metal limiting the space as how far to go to stay safe, looking left towards the Museum of Modern Art seeing the green roof of Hamburg Rathaus in the distance behind Hapag Lloyd and when looking to the right watching small sailing boats going up the Aussenalster to Winterhude, every Hotel Guest was aware, as much as he was part of this world, it was his assignment given to make a difference and special impact in life; to leave a stone of remembrance behind for generations to follow.
Continue reading from below link
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FULL COPY
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Karl-Heinz Heerde
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article