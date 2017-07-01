TOP STORIES
Hon. Tina Mensah Joins Constituents To Observe National Sanitation Day In Weija-Gbawe.
The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency and also Deputy Minister of Health in the person of Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah today Saturday, July 1, 2017, joined constituents in Ash Bread, a community located at Weija-South Electoral Area in the Weija Gbawe Constituency to observe the National Sanitation Day in a grand style.
As part of observing the National Sanitation Day, Mrs. Comfort Mildred Amofah, an aspiring women organizer for Weija-Gbawe Constituency organized a clean-up exercise in Ash Bread in partnership with the illustrious Deputy Minister of Health who is also the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley and Hon. Alice Ofori-Atta, alias Area Mama who is also aspiring to become the first vice chair for the constituency.
The event which was witnessed and participated by a large number of constituents numbered about 500 was a communal affair. The inhabitants of Ash Bread trooped onto the principal street from their homes to clear the choked gutters, tidy up the streets and the entire community.
In a close up interview with the Honourable Member, she remarked that, she decided to join this worthy course because as Deputy Minister of Health, it is incumbent on her part to support any activity that will prevent malaria and that she was pleased to be part of the worthy exercise which took place in her constituency.
The National Sanitation Day is a national event observed nation wide by all well-meaning Ghanaians across the country. The National Sanitation Day which was established by the erstwhile NDC administration is laudable and should be observed throughout the country to prevent malaria, she stated. She quizzed, why some Ghanaians decide to stay at home on the day of the national exercise.
The clean-up exercise organized on the National Sanitation Day, is the first ever organized under the auspices of Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah as MP for the area. The programme was attended by constituents drawn from all the 14 electoral areas of the constituency.
The indefatigable MP who could not hide her passion to support the sanitation exercise descended into the gutter to clear debris that have choked the gutter preventing water from flowing to avoid flooding.
Story by: Jude Ofei
Reporter for Hard Point Newspaper
