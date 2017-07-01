TOP STORIES
Everything that we observe in other countries can lead us to understand what our country needs.By: Mr. A.C. Acquah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Because NPP Is More Democratic Than NDC
Mr. Alban SK Bagbin is not quite accurate when he asserts that the key operatives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) know how to take good care of the media than their counterparts of the Rawlings-minted National Democratic Congress (NDC) – (See “NPP Takes Care of Media Better Than NDC Even in Opposition – Bagbin” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 6/8/17). The reality on the ground is that as a “revolutionary” party, the National Democratic Congress prefers to use the force of arms, raw intimidation and terrorism to achieve their political goals than apply the civilized rhetorical mode of persuasion and critical thinking, which is the modus operandi of the more democratic New Patriotic Party (NPP).
To be certain, as I have said time and time again, the greatest weakness of the key operatives of the New Patriotic Party is poor communication skills. Couple the foregoing with the stereotypical complacency of the NPP’s leadership, and the picture that emerges could not be more frightening. But that the strong suit of the NDC apparatchiks is intimidation and terror-mongering is immitigably exemplified by the criminally inflammatory rhetoric of the Montie Three media propagandists, namely, Messrs. Alistair Nelson, Godwin Ako Gunn and Salifu Maase (aka Mugabe) who virulently, albeit unsuccessfully, threatened to rape recently retired Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, as well as physically liquidate a few of her associates on the SUCOGA – or the Supreme Court of Ghana – as a means of coercing the members of the Apex Court into conniving with the so-called Independent Electoral Commission (EC) to rig Election 2016 in favor of the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress.
It is also significant to, once again, put on record that former President John Dramani Mahama scandalously betrayed his accolade as a great and smooth-operating communicator, when he brazenly rode roughshod over the authority of the Wood Supreme Court to sentence each of the three Montie NDC-sponsored operatives to 4-month’s incarceration at the Nsawam Medium-Security Prison. But, of course, we all know that Mr. Bagbin waxes rather facilely when the longest-reigning Ghanaian parliamentary fixture – some of his critics call him Methuselah – attributes the landslide defeat of the National Democratic Congress in Election 2016 to the party’s poor relationship with private media operatives in the country. Such observation grossly overlooks the reality of the fact that in the lead-up to Election 2016, the “Green Book” operatives of the NDC had absolutely no meaningful and/or progressive message to retail to the Ghanaian voting public.
You see, you couldn’t convincingly talk about having exponentially improved upon the country’s infrastructure, when most Ghanaian citizens and voters had been without a regular and steady supply of electricity for most of the four years that President Mahama lived comfortably in the Flagstaff House with his wife, children and cronies. And so it wasn’t simply that the National Democratic Congress had a difficult time communicating their party’s message, agenda and achievements to the general public, as Dr. Messan Mawugbe, of the Center for Media Analysis, would have us believe (See “NDC 2016 Loss: Bagbin’s Assertions Fallacious – Expert” Daily Guide / Modernghana.com 6/9/17). It was just that these NDC party-machine operatives had absolutely no progressive and meaningful message to communicate to the electorate. It is as simple as that.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
English Department, SUNY-Nassau
Garden City, New York
June 10, 2017
E-mail: [email protected]
