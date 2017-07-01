TOP STORIES
If you are cab-driver, be rest assured that you are only one stop away from being your country's Minister of Transportation.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Issue summons, Environmental Health Officers urged
Accra, July 1, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has directed its Environmental Health Officers to issue notices and summons to residents in the metropolis who flout the laws on sanitation.
Mr Sam Ayeh-Datey, the Coordinating Director of the AMA, said this to newsmen during a clean-up exercise held at Achimota in the Okaikoi North Electoral Area.
The exercise was held as part of the National Sanitation Day (NSD).
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has instituted every July 1, to mark the NSD for citizens to clean the environment.
Mr Ayeh-Datey said the AMA would continue its untiring effort to sensitise the public on the need for good sanitation and there is the need for the enforcement of the environmental sanitation laws.
He said people should be made to appreciate that a healthy environment is a major factor in the development of our society adding that; 'if we all change our attitudes and create a clean and healthy environment, things will be better for all of us.'
The Coordinating Director said the AMA alone cannot address the numerous environmental challenges in Accra, hence the need for people to adopt a positive behaviour towards sanitation to prevent diseases and help save lives.
Mr Thomas Mustapha Ashong, the Presiding Member of the AMA, urged residents to desist from politicising environmental issues since it undermines national effort at combating the concern.
He appealed to all in the metropolis to be mindful about the disposal of refuse into drains and gutters as this leads to flooding.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News