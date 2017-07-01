TOP STORIES
Space FM July Fun Games to Shake Sunyani July 3
The Space FM July Fun Games is set to come off at the famous Sunyani Coronation Park on July 3, 2017.
The annual event, which is in its 15th year, commences at 6 am at the Sunyani Coronation Park with the curtain raiser between Space FM and sister station, Moonlite FM.
The one day event is bringing together ten corporate organizations and unions to slug it out for honours.
The general public would also have the opportunity to have close encounters with some prominent corporate personalities.
In an interview ahead of the event, General Manager of Space FM, Aboagye Boadi Yaw, (ABY) said the Events Department of the station has taken every relevant step to ensure an improved event this year.
“We have learnt a lot over the past fifteen years of organizing the event and we have done everything possible to make the show better this year”, he said on Space Morning Flight.
"from 6am to 6pm, Space FM presents the golden opportunity to connect with prominent corporate personalities, take a bite good food and drinks and make the best of networking”, ABY said. He commended Alberta Nkrumah, of the Marketing and Sales Unit and Richard Kwaku Agyei and Baba Sallo, both of Space Supper Sports for their immense contributions to the organization of the event.
Dickson Smith, Programmes Manager of Space FM and host of the Space Morning Flight 877, charged everyone to find a seat at the Sunyani Coronation Park and enjoy the games.
Seth Opoku Agyemang, Space FM News Editor said the event would be the best and most entertaining during the holiday and urged all to be part of the fun.
From the baby in the cradle through the graduate to the aged with the walking stick, the line up of games and networking opportunities have been designed to make the republic holiday a memorable one.
Registered institutions are, Zoomlion Ghana limited, Ghana Water Company, Wise Educational Complex, Capital Group of Companies and IPMC.
The rest are, Volta River Authority, Morning Star School, Scab Pharmacy, Concern Teachers Association and Vegetables Sellers Association.
GoTV, APM, Jamlets Ice Kenkey and Sahara Drinking Water are sponsors for the event.
After the balloting on Wednesday, June 28, Zoomlion Ghana limited, Ghana Water Company, Wise Educational Complex , Capital Group of Companies ,and IPMC were drawn into group A while Volta River Authority, Morning Star School, Scab Pharmacy, Concern Teachers Association and Vegetables Sellers Association entered group B.
The VRA and Morning Star School would lock horns in the opening game followed by the Zoomlion Ghana Vs Ghana Water Company.
The competing teams, the security services and other corporate organizations, embarked on a health walk through the principal streets of Sunyani on Saturday, July 1, ahead of the main event.
Source: Space FM, Sunyani
