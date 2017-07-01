TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
WordDigest: Be generous
"A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.
[Proverbs 11:25]
The discussion will focus on generosity.
Generosity is being kind to people with no strings attached.
It could time, money, sharing ideas that would have a positive impact on a person or group.
Being generous to people is a great virtue.
As you are generous to people or a group, expect such a measure from others too in the name of Jesus.
Aside everything let us be generous to people expecting nothing in return from them.
As you refresh someone or group of people wholeheartedly, may the good Lord be generous to you also.
Always ask God to shower His blessings on you so that you also may be a blessing to someone else.
Be generous.
Prayer: Lord Jesus empower me to be kind to others, Amen.
Confession
Jesus is still the Lord.
