Mahama “salutes” senior citizens as Ghana marks 57th Republic Day
Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed gratitude for senior citizens of the nation, whose hard work and dedication led to Ghana gaining a republican status 57 years ago.
Ghana became a republic on July 1, 1960, three years after gaining political independence to mark the end of British colonialism in Ghana.
The day is a statutory public holiday and by convention, Senior Citizens Day. On such a day, several pensioners are invited to the State House in Accra to dine and wine with one another and top government officials, including the president.
Marking the day for the first time after he lost the Presidency to his challenger Nana Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama extolled senior citizens for their contribution to the development of Ghana.
“Today is unique because it anchors the power we have as citizens and our oneness, as a nation.
“I acknowledge the selfless sacrifices of Ghanaians over the years and above all, I salute our senior citizens for their unparalleled contribution to our dear nation.
“Let’s forge ahead in unity love for one another devoid of discrimination and ensure utmost dedication to God and Ghana", he wote on his Facebook wall.
