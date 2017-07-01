TOP STORIES
Sekondi Central Mosque clash results in eight injuries
Sekondi, July 1, GNA - The question of who leads prayers and other ceremonial activities at the Sekondi Central Mosque continues with people sustaining various degrees of injuries.
Eight people sustained various degrees of injuries, when one of the factions allegedly fighting over the ownership of a mosque, clashed with the current leadership on Friday.
Assistant superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the clash, named the victims as Salim Issah, Abdul Aziz, Aminu Sirinu, Abdul Rashid, Aminu Mohammed.
The rest are Alhassan Abdulai, Khassum Issah and Halifa Cissey.
She said at about at 0930 hrs on Thursday, the Sekondi Police received a distress call about the fatal clash from some opinion leaders at Sekondi.
She said a police patrol team was immediately dispatched to the area to intervene and bring sanity to the area.
The police PRO revealed that a locally manufactured pistol together with two used BB cartridges, a knife and cutlasses were retrieved.
ASP Adiku said "seven people with various degrees of sharp object wounds later reported at the Sekondi Police Station".
She said they were issued with Police medical forms to seek medical treatment and report for further action.
She said currently, a team of police men have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
It would be recalled that a similar incident happened at the Sekondi Central Mosque when some residents of the Sekondi Zongo raided the worship place, attacked and inflicted cutlass wounds on some of the worshipers during the month of Ramadan.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
