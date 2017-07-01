TOP STORIES
FEDGHAF Calls For Unity At Ghana's 57th Republic Day.
FEDGHAF, the Federation of Ghanaians in France under a GHACIF initiative, will celebrate Ghana's 57th Republic Day in Paris,France.
At a commemorative meeting, Hon. Osei Mensah (GHACIF President) and Dr. Kwasi Appiah (FEDGHAF Secretary General) have jointly called for substantive unity within the Ghanaian Community in France.
They affirmed that, FEDGHAF will not allow the success of any divide and rule strategist.
Ghanaian leaders and distinguished personalities from all over France were present at the meeting which took place at Gennevilliers near Paris.
The THEME for the meeting was ''Unity for Ghanaians in France''
Happy 57th Republic Day to all Ghanaian Generations Across the Planet.
