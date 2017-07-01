modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

FEDGHAF Calls For Unity At Ghana's 57th Republic Day.

GHACIF Association, France
49 minutes ago | Diaspora (France)

FEDGHAF, the Federation of Ghanaians in France under a GHACIF initiative, will celebrate Ghana's 57th Republic Day in Paris,France.

At a commemorative meeting, Hon. Osei Mensah (GHACIF President) and Dr. Kwasi Appiah (FEDGHAF Secretary General) have jointly called for substantive unity within the Ghanaian Community in France.

They affirmed that, FEDGHAF will not allow the success of any divide and rule strategist.

Ghanaian leaders and distinguished personalities from all over France were present at the meeting which took place at Gennevilliers near Paris.

The THEME for the meeting was ''Unity for Ghanaians in France''

Happy 57th Republic Day to all Ghanaian Generations Across the Planet.

ghacifnews

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Diaspora (France)

TOP STORIES

Iternecine War at BOST

2 hours ago

Gov’t to employ ‘sakawa’ boys

2 hours ago

quot-img-1An apology may serve as an emergency remedy to wrath, but only true regular actions will win you the goodwill of others.

By: Ebenezer Boamah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line