Police arrest more armed robbers in Kumasi
THE ASHANTI Regional Police Command has arrested suspected armed robbers after engaging in a series of robberies at Kejetia.
DCOP Ken Yeboah, the Regional Police Commander, at a press briefing, explained that the suspected armed robbers -Obediaba Joseph, 19 and Salisu Yakubu 20, both unemployed, were arrested at Asante Akropong in the Atwima Nwabiagya district.
According to him, the Divisional Command had intelligence that the suspects have in their possession some weapons and ammunitions, which they have kept in their rooms at Atonsu for their criminal activities.
He said the police patrol team, armed with the above information, proceeded to the house and arrested the suspects.
A search conducted in their room revealed two Masks, 3 Rifles and Ten (10) AA live cartridges. When they were interrogated, Salisu Yakubu claimed ownership of the weapons, while the second suspect, Obediaba also confessed to police that about two weeks ago, he and three others, names not yet known, robbed a woman of her four thousand Ghana cedis (GHC4000) at Kejetia and shared the booty among themselves.
Both suspects have been charged with Robbery and Possession of firearms without lawful excuse and are being processed for court.
In a related development, the command has arrested Yaw Boateng, 37, who is also known as Ogu, alias Ajangugy, who was declared wanted two and half years ago.
The command also used the opportunity to appeal to the general public to volunteer information that can lead to the arrest of the following persons, who are still on their wanted list -Killer, Baby Last, Solo, Adepa, Hamidu, Abdulia, Tofik (Medownwodown), occasionally seen at Aboabo, Kofi (from Puano) and Azumah Yahaya-Wa.
From Ernest Best Anane, Kumasi.
