modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

New WHO director from Ethiopia begins work

AFP
1 hour ago | Africa
New World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia is a specialist in malaria.. By Fabrice COFFRINI (AFP)
New World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia is a specialist in malaria.. By Fabrice COFFRINI (AFP)

Geneva (AFP) - The new director general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom, took over managing the UN health agency on Saturday, the WHO said.

A specialist in malaria, Tedros served as health minister and later as foreign minister for Ethiopia.

The 52-year-old is the first African to head the global health organisation and he takes over from Margaret Chan of China, who led the WHO for nearly 10 years.

Tedros was elected to the post in May in what was the first time the WHO director-general was chosen by the World Health Assembly from among multiple candidates. Previously a single nominee had been chosen by the executive board.

The Geneva-based WHO, with some 8,000 employees worldwide, is responsible for coordinating global action to disease outbreaks and epidemics, such as Ebola, and to set the norms for health systems in all countries.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Africa

TOP STORIES

'I Haven't Resigned' - BOST CEO

19 hours ago

Dirty oil saga: Calls for BOST MD interdiction unwarranted – Majority

19 hours ago

quot-img-1Life should be full of Respect and Attention

By: akoaso HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line